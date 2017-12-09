Lalit Kala ex-chairman under scanner: ‘No one contacted me about CBI probe’

Ashok Vajpeyi Ashok Vajpeyi

Ashok Vajpeyi, the former Lalit Kala Akademi chairman whose tenure has come under the CBI scanner, on Friday termed the development “extremely unusual”. Earlier this week, The Indian Express reported that the Ministry of Culture had requested the agency to conduct a probe into “irregularities and violation of Government guidelines in the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi”. In the one-page letter, the ministry made a special mention of complaints received against Vajpeyi regarding alleged misappropriation of government funds and of causing a loss to the exchequer by allegedly allowing some artists to use the Akademi’s galleries free of cost.

Vajpeyi said: “As of now, neither the CBI, nor the LKA (the Akademi) or the Ministry (of Culture) has contacted me or sent me any written communication.” He said the allotment of galleries was under the purview of the secretary, not chairman. “And if I had intervened in any case, it must have been for an artist who is either very poor or disabled, or if some artist was very big,” said the 76-year-old, who was at the Akademi’s helm from 2008 to 2011.

In March this year, the Akademi constituted an inquiry committee, chaired by retired IAS officer D P Sinha, to probe certain complaints about its functioning. The panel submitted its report a month later, slamming Vajpeyi for alleged violation of its code of conduct and of mixing official tours with pleasure trips. Vajpeyi said he was never contacted by anyone when the Sinha Committee was conducting its inquiry.

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Friday told PTI: “There were certain irregularities in the functioning of the Lalit Kala Akademi and for one-and-a-half years we had been investigating it using our local resources. Then we thought that an agency with a much larger capacity needed to conduct the probe and we asked them (CBI) to do so in July this year.” He added that the government wanted to “put a stop to the issue regarding the tenure of its two former chairmen — K K Chakravarty and Ashok Vajpeyi”.

Vajpeyi said: “I have no reason to believe that this is political vendetta although some of my friends… feel otherwise, since I have been very vocal about defending the idea of India.”

