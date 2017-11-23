Lakhs of farmers wait for loan waiver as software glitches delay second green list

Till date, 60,282 loan recipients of commercial banks and only 9,519 loan reCipients from DCCBs have actually benefited from the rollout. Across the state, Rs 464 crore worth of loan amount has been settled. Till date, 60,282 loan recipients of commercial banks and only 9,519 loan reCipients from DCCBs have actually benefited from the rollout. Across the state, Rs 464 crore worth of loan amount has been settled.

Six months after the announcement of the Rs 30,000-crore farm loan waiver in the state, only a handful of farmers seem to have benefited from the scheme. Officials say technical issues with the special software, which was used by farmers to apply for the waiver, have delayed the implementation of the scheme.

Following the seven-day massive farmers’ protest across Maharashtra in June, the state government had announced the partial loan waiver. Farmers who wanted to apply for the waiver had to fill online forms and submit the requisite documents.

The process was linked with Aadhaar, and both commercial and district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) were asked to submit information pertaining to loan details of farmers online. The two databases — submitted by the farmers and the banks — were to be matched and cross-checked with Aadhaar’s database. The green list — with details of farmers eligible for the waiver — had to be given to the banks.

Banks were then going to write off the loan amounts of individual farmers, after the state government deposited the outstanding amount in their loan accounts.

As many as 56 lakh applications had been received for the loan waiver.

While unveiling the first phase of the rollout of the scheme towards the end of October, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers of the state government had announced a tentative deadline of November 15 for the completion of the scheme.

However, till date, 60,282 loan recipients of commercial banks and only 9,519 loan reCipients from DCCBs have actually benefited from the rollout. Across the state, Rs 464 crore worth of loan amount has been settled.

Senior officials from the department of cooperation said slow implementation of the loan waiver process was mainly due to the delay in generating the second ‘green list’, and this was due to issues with the software.

While in some cases, the form was filled in Marathi, other errors, such as unnecessary spaces, dots, commas etc were also common. The software was not equipped to rectify these errors, or accept forms with them, thus delaying the entire process, said officials.

The online forms were filled at the Maha E-seva Kendra, and such errors may have occurred due to the lack of proper guidelines and technical knowhow, said officials. Once these errors were discovered, the department of cooperative has tried to rectify them.

However, many banks are yet to receive the second ‘green list’ for disbursal of the loan waiver. Officials admitted that they didn’t have a clear timeline about when the second green list would be generated.

Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti alleged that the state government had not done its due diligence before awarding the contract. “There is a definite scam in the whole process and the state government should constitute a special team to investigate the same,” he said. The delay in the loan waiver was unacceptable, said Shetti, adding that the state government should announce a complete waiver.

