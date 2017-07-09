Woman commits suicide after husband’s killing, FIR lodged against accused

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A 24-year-old woman on Sunday committed suicide after her husband was hacked to death in Gulauli village at Lakhimpur Kheri, police said. Police said her father and brothers, have been implicated in her husbands’s killing. The woman, called Roli, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room on Sunday, police said. Her husband, Lala Ram (25), was hacked to death while he was going to his fields on his bicycle early on Sunday.

An FIR for Lala’s killing has been lodged by his family in which four people, including Roli’s father and brothers, have been implicated in the crime.

The accused are absconding, police said.

