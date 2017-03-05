Lakhimpur Kheri returning to normalcy, curfew relaxed

Curfew was relaxed till 9 pm today in the city, which witnessed clashes over an objectionable video on Thursday night. “The situation in the city is almost normal. Curfew was relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm today. But seeing the situation, it was extended till 9 pm,” District Magistrate Akashdeep said. He said banks, offices shops and markets remained open though schools and colleges were close. Traffic movement was normal. The restrictions would be relaxed from 6 am tomorrow. Tension had gripped the city after the video which allegedly hurt religious sentiments went viral on social media. The city police has arrested the two students who had allegedly circulated the video.

“52 people have been arrested since March 1 in connection with the circulation of the video and the violence that followed,” Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Jha said.

“Action is being taken against the two accused who circulated the objectionable video under the stringent National Security Act,” he said.

A huge posse of police personnel is keeping a tight vigil on roads, all crossings and sensitive localities.

IG Lucknow Zone A Satish Ganesh and DIG Pravin Kumar are camping in the city.