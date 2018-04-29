Lakhimpur Kheri: 12 killed as van rams into truck

The damaged van that rammed into a truck in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. PTI The damaged van that rammed into a truck in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. PTI

Twelve persons, including three women, were killed after the van they were travelling in rammed into a truck, in Uchauliya village in Lakhimpur Kheri district Saturday early morning. Three children, including an infant and two other under five years of age, were among the nine who survived the crash. While the children were declared out of danger, three others were critical and referred to Lucknow. The others are undergoing treatment at the Shahjahanpur district hospital. Among the deceased was the van driver, Anoop Kumar Awasthi, a native of Shahjahanpur.

Police said the van was probably speeding when it crashed into the truck, which was stationary at the time. The van was on its way to Sitapur from Shahjahanpur, added police. Pasgawan police station house officer Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said that he was informed by the police control room at about 6 am of the accident on National Highway-24.

“Nine passengers died on the spot while others were rushed to the district hospital in Shahjahanpur, which was closer than the one in Lakhimpur Kheri. Three of the injured succumbed to their injuries in Shahjahanpur later in the day,” the SHO said. “It appears that the driver lost control and rammed into the truck.”

Circle Officer, Mohammdi area, Vijay Anand said they were still collecting details of the victims.

