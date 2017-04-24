Lakhanpal ‘decent’, government blames Opposition

DESCRIBING MP Raghav Lakhanpal as a “very decent person”, the government on Sunday blamed the Opposition for “conspiring” to disturb peace in Saharanpur district.

This comes two days after the BJP MP and an MLA were booked along with a party functionary for their alleged involvement in violence at Sadak Doodhli in Saharanpur. Lakhanpal, the Saharanpur MP, was also booked for vandalism at the SSP’s residence after members of two communities had clashed at Sadak Dudhli over a procession in memory of B R Ambedkar on Thursday.

“The BJP MP is a very decent person and workers of anti-BJP parties conspired to disturb the peace when the procession was taken out. The anti-BJP people tried to create hurdles in the procession, which was passing peacefully,” Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said.

On BJP workers, led by Lakhanpal, allegedly attacking Saharanpur SSP Love Kumar’s camp office, Sharma said: “A probe is being conducted. Action will be taken against the guilty.”

The other two BJP leaders booked for violence were MLA Kunwar Brijesh and Saharanpur city chief Amit Gagneja.

Asked about Bajrang Dal activists in Agra allegedly beating up a sub-inspector, Sharma said: “Rule of law will be ensured. If anybody feels that any administration or police officer was not executing his duty properly, he should inform the higher-ups in the government.” He claimed that those found guilty will face action according to law. “The government and BJP have taken cognizance of the incidents. Party workers are supposed to behave properly.”

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:31 am