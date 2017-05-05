Lakhan Bhaiya encounter: Convict who jumped parole caught, police tell Bombay High Court

The Mumbai Police informed the Bombay High Court Thursday that it had traced and arrested a convict in the fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta, alias Lakhan Bhaiya. The convict had jumped parole in 2013.

Lakhan Bhaiya and his friend were picked up from Vashi on November 11, 2006, and the former was killed in a fake encounter near Nana Nani Park in Versova the same day. He was allegedly a member of Chhota Rajan’s gang. A division bench of Justice R V More and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai had last month warned criminal action against errant police officials for failing to trace the convict who was let out on parole in 2013 but never returned to jail. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ramnarayan’s brother Ramprasad.

Additional public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik informed the court that the convict was arrested last month. “The convict got traced and arrested when we said we would initiate criminal action against the police. Everybody is hand in glove, including police officers,” Justice More said. The police have been asked to file a report.

