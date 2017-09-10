Lakes overflow due to incessant rains, parts of Bengaluru flooded

Waters from the overflowing lakes surrounding BTM Layout and Koramangala also have inundated residential colonie. (Representational Image) Waters from the overflowing lakes surrounding BTM Layout and Koramangala also have inundated residential colonie. (Representational Image)

Overnight rains led to overflowing of lakes which flooded residential areas in some parts of the city, especially around Mysuru and Tumkuru roads, today, affecting normal life. The city, which gauged 70 mm of rains in 24 hours till this morning, has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days, the MeT department said.

A portion of the compound wall in the campus of software major Infosys in the Electronic City here collapsed in early hours to heavy rains, the company said. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Friday had uprooted 135 trees in the city. Three people, travelling in a car, died that day when a tree fell on the vehicle, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike spokesperson Suresh said.

Also, the body of an 18-year old boy, who washed away in an open drain in Seshadripuram yesterday has been recovered by the NDRF, which has increased the number of its teams from six to 12 to help the BBMP in tackling emergencies during the monsoon season, he said. Low-lying areas were inundated and several tress were uprooted in the southern parts of the city today due to rains, a spokesperson of the city civic body said. “Due to overnight rains, some lakes surrounding Mysuru and Tumkuru state highways overflowed and its waters inundated neighbouring residential areas,” Suresh told PTI.

Waters from the overflowing lakes surrounding BTM Layout and Koramangala also have inundated residential colonies. Waterlogging was also witnessed in Nelamangala and Dabaspeth, he said. Infosys, in a statement, said, “Due to heavy rains over the past few days, a small part of a compound wall at the Infosys campus has collapsed. There was no injuries and we are having the wall repaired.” According to Suresh, BBMP officials and experts had warned about flooding in low-lying residential areas as these were situated at the levels of major drains. BBMP engineers and officials are removing uprooted trees, and about 60 to 70 per cent the work has been done, he said.

