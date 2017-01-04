Laid-down procedure followed to appoint Army chief: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has categorically stated that laid-down procedure was followed in the selection of the new Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat. He also said that all the Army commanders in contention were equally good and capable.

Dismissing the allegation that the government violated the principle of seniority, Parrikar said “there is a procedure for selection of the chief, which involved the Raksha Mantri and the Cabinet Committee on Appointments. It is not based on the principle of seniority. Why do you need the procedure then?

“The process involves getting an IB report and looking at where they have worked. Let me say it categorically. The procedure was followed as laid down,” the Defence Minister added.

The minister said that all the Army commanders in contention were good and capable, but it was the circumstances that led to the selection. He reiterated that the selection of General Rawat does not reflect on the other commanders in any way.

The government had selected General Rawat as the new chief, superseding Lt General Praveen Bakshi and Lt General P M Hariz, who were senior to General Rawat. Government sources had then claimed General Rawat’s operational experience in counter-insurgency and Line of Control environment in Jammu and Kashmir as reasons for his selection.

Parrikar also said that the government had set a target of defence exports of $2 billion by 2019. This would mean a six-fold increase from Rs 2,060 crore worth of defence equipment exported in FY 2015-16. A defence export promotion body will be set up in the ministry soon, he said.

Parrikar also gave figures of the amount disbursed and cases resolved under One Rank One Pension. Of the estimated arrears of Rs 10,800 crore, Rs 6,300 crore has already been paid to more than 19.7 lakh pensioners.