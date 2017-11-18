Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snowfall

(ANI/Twitter) (ANI/Twitter)

The Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh woke up to fresh snowfall on Saturday marking the end of a dry spell in the region. Areas in the district received up to 25cm of snowfall, The Tribune reported. Areas like Dhundi also received fresh snowfall.

(ANI/Twitter) (ANI/Twitter)

Meanwhile, temperatures in Ladakh dropped to below freezing point. The night’s lowest temperature in Leh and Kargil towns was -6.4 and -6.0 degree Celsius respectively.

“At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, Leh town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day. Other places where the minimum temperatures fell below zero degrees in the state were Gulmarg (minus 3.8) and Pahalgam (minus 0.6). Night temperatures improved throughout the Jammu region due to cloud cover,” a Met official told news agency IANS.

Fresh snowfall in the Zojilla Pass area also led to the closure of the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh Highway that connects Ladakh with the rest of the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd