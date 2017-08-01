Bodoland Student Union President shot dead in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Meanwhile, the ABMSU has threatened to call an indefinite bandh in the Bodoland districts if the police failed to track down the culprits responsible for Islam’s murder. (Picture for representational purpose) Meanwhile, the ABMSU has threatened to call an indefinite bandh in the Bodoland districts if the police failed to track down the culprits responsible for Islam’s murder. (Picture for representational purpose)

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday afternoon gunned down Lafikul Islam, president of the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) and a popular minority leader in Kokrajhar in western Assam, with the police saying the culprits could be persons known to him. Islam was shot from point blank range inside a hardware store at Titaguri, about three km from Kokrajhar town at around 4:30 PM on Tuesday, where he had stopped after attending a meeting of the ABMSU in a nearby town.

“The two assailants had come on a motorcycle and fled immediately after gunning him down. Eyewitnesses said both assailants had helmets covering their face so that they could not be immediately identified. We have launched a manhunt for the assailants,” Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh said.

Islam, who had founded the ABMSU after the government created the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in 2003, was instrumental in building up a movement to protect the rights of migrants Muslims in the four Bodoland districts. General secretary of ABMSU for the past few years, he had taken over as its president in 2016.

Meanwhile, the ABMSU has threatened to call an indefinite bandh in the Bodoland districts if the police failed to track down the culprits responsible for Islam’s murder. Leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the murder of Islam. The Kokrajhar district administration has appealed to the people to maintain calm.

