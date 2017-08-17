Indian, Chinese Army officials meet after brief clash at Ladakh’s Pangong lake; top developments

Official sources told PTI that Tuesday’s incident at Pangong and ways to maintain peace and tranquility along the Sino-India border in Ladakh were discussed at length at the border personnel meeting (BPM).(Source: Wikimedia Commons Addy6697) Official sources told PTI that Tuesday’s incident at Pangong and ways to maintain peace and tranquility along the Sino-India border in Ladakh were discussed at length at the border personnel meeting (BPM).(Source: Wikimedia Commons Addy6697)

Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam area in Sikkim sector, boat patrols of both countries had clashed at the Pangong lake in Ladakh on Tuesday, following which China’s Foreign Ministry denied any such reports. Army officers from both sides also met in leh’s Chushul sector where they discussed ways to maintain peace and tranquility along the Sino-Indian border. When Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying was asked for a comment on the same, she replied: “I am not aware of the information.” Earlier, the PLA also declined the Indian invitation to participate in ceremonial border meetings on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. This is the first time since 2005 that the PLA has declined to meet with their Indian counterpart. Also Read: Army officials of both countries meet after Chinese soldiers attempt to enter Indian territory in Ladakh

Here is what happened in the past 24 hours:

1. Army officers of China and India met on Wednesday in Leh’s Chusul sector, a day after border guards foiled an attempt by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory along the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh. Official sources told PTI that Tuesday’s incident at Pangong and ways to maintain peace and tranquility along the Sino-India border in Ladakh were discussed at length at the border personnel meeting (BPM).

2. According to PTI, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to enter the Indian side in two areas – Finger Four and Finger Five – twice between 6 am and 9 am yesterday. But on both the occasions their attempts were thwarted by alert Indian troops.

3. After Chinese troops found their path blocked by ITBP personnel who formed a human chain, they began hurling stones, prompting a swift retaliation by Indian border guards. Personnel from both sides received minor injuries and the situation was brought under control after the customary banner drill under which both sides hold banners before stepping back to their respective positions.

4. After the Ladakh incident, when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying was asked for a comment on the same, she replied: “The Chinese side is committed to peace and tranquillity of the China-India border. We urge the Indian side abide by the LAC and relevant conventions between the two sides.”

5. The latest standoff at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake comes in the backdrop of the two-month long Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector between Indian and Chinese troops. The Doklam standoff began after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd