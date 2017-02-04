Lack of spice and seasoning reason of BSF jawan’s outburst on Facebook: Report

The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy. The BSF constable’s social media post had triggered a controversy.

Preliminary findings of a Border Security Force (BSF) court reportedly stated that jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s videos complaining about food quality were based on lack of spices in the dal served. According to a report in HT, lack of jeera (cumin) or onions in tadka (tempering) for dal prompted the BSF jawan to post videos of the food on Facebook.

According to the report, though cumin was not available at the base for a couple of days, it had arrived by the time Yadav put out his selfie videos. “Apart from dal, there were other food items on the menu but Yadav didn’t complain about them,” said HT, quoting an official source privy to the preliminary findings.

“The menu keeps changing. On some days, jawans get parantha for breakfast and rajma-rice for lunch. In fact, other food items available to jawans are visible in the selfie video posted by Yadav,” another source told HT.

On January 9, Yadav had posted a video on Facebook which showed a meal box comprising a watery soup-like dal, which he said had only turmeric and salt and a burnt chapatti. He said this is what jawans were served at mealtime on duty. He said jawans often went to bed on an empty stomach.

