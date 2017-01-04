Lack of single-window hurting developers: CREDAI-Gujarat

“Lack of single-window clearance for real-estate projects” and the time taken in getting approvals from urban local bodies in Gujarat is contributing to 15-20 price rise, said office bearers of the Gujarat chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), a pan-India body of developers.

In the board meeting of CREDAI-Gujarat attended by representatives from 26 towns across the state, the real-estate developers have decided to take on officers heading the urban local bodies, who according to them, are dragging their feet in giving the necessary clearances to projects for over a year. “The time taken for getting a small real-estate project in the state is between 8-12 months. In each urban local body, the officer seen engaged in a personal interpretation of the General Develop-ment Control Regulations (GDCR) rules. This leads to a lot of time delay thereby increasing the cost of houses and real-estate products by 15-20 percent,” said Sharif Memon, president of Gujarat chapter of CREDAI.

“For the last five years, we have been demanding single-window clearance for real-estate projects in Gujarat. This has not happened, because the officials themselves do not want it to happen,” Memon said hinting at the corruption involved in getting these clearances.

In the meeting held Tuesday, members of Gujarat-CREDAI also resolved to support GIHED-CREDAI, the Ahmedabad chapter of the body that has been agitating against the officials of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) for not clearing projects that have applied for clearances for over a year.