Lack of integrity in exercise of responsibilities causes sufferings: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi

The agony caused to the students was avoidable if the agencies duty bound had fulfilled their responsibilities as duly directed, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Friday reacting to the MCI quashing last year`s admission of students to MBBS course in private medical colleges under management quota in Puducherry. In her twitter handle, she said “the agony caused to the students was avoidable if the agencies duty bound had fulfilled their responsibilities as duly directed. Lack of integrity in exercise of responsibilities causes sufferings”, she said.

The agony caused to over 770 students admitted in the private medical colleges here, who were now directed by the MCI to be discharged (removal from the rolls) was completely avoidable if the minutes recorded at a meeting held in Raj Nivas on September one last year were implemented by all concerned, she said. The meeting was held to deliberate on NEET admission process in private unaided MBBS and BDS courses in Puducherry. “Had that been done effectively the whole scenario would have been different”, she said.

The Medical Council of India has recently quashed the admission which were done without centralised counselling and after the last date during the academic year 2016-17.

In its September 7 letter, the MCI directed the Puducherry Health Secretary and the Director of Health Services to discharge (remove from rolls of the institutions) students admitted without undergoing CENTAC counselling or after the last date for admission — September 30, 2016 — and file a compliance report within two weeks. Admissions done after the last date were irregular, it held.

