Labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan: Will seek death for accused, says DGP Om Prakash Galhotra

Rajasthan Director General of Police Om Prakash Galhotra

Terming the murder of a labourer from West Bengal a “rarest of rare case”, Rajasthan Director General of Police Om Prakash Galhotra on Thursday said that “death penalty” will be sought for the accused.

The accused, Shambhu Lal Regar, allegedly hacked Mohammed Afrazul (48) to death and set his body on fire in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan Wednesday. The act was allegedly recorded by Regar’s 14-year-old nephew. In the video, Regar is seen threatening that all indulging in ‘love jihad’ or ‘jihad’ will meet the same fate.

“It is definitely cold-blooded and definitely premeditated and perhaps one of the rarest of rare cases where at the end of trial we will also seek death by hanging,” the DGP said.

“Through the media, I would like to assure the common man of the state on behalf of the Rajasthan government and Rajasthan police that we will not tolerate any incident which vitiates, or has the potential to vitiate, the peace of the state,” he said.

With Rajsamand tense over the killing and the incident creating ripples on social media, Galhotra appealed to citizens that what is shared on social media “should not be trusted blindly”.

“We are worried and concerned that we had to witness such a case… So far an FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 302 (murder), but as the investigation proceeds and motive and angles become clear, the concerned IPC sections can be added,” he said.

He, however, said that a “normal human” cannot commit such a crime. No association of the accused with any organisation has come to light so far and no previous criminal cases have been found against him.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Rajsamand SP was constituted, the main accused was apprehended within 24 hours of the murder and is being questioned, he said.

The DGP also “sincerely appealed” to news channels to not play video clips of the murder.

