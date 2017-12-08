Labourer hacked to death in Rajasthan: Civil society outfits, Opposition demand CM Vasundhara Raje’s resignation

The labourer, Afrazul Khan (inset), was hacked and then burnt alive over an alleged affair. The labourer, Afrazul Khan (inset), was hacked and then burnt alive over an alleged affair.

Civil society outfits and political parties called for Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s resignation over the killing in Rajsamand.

In a joint statement, the organisations sought the CM’s resignation and a stop to “this culture of hate and violence against Muslims as it will seep into every dimension of our lives and it will be difficult to stop”. They said “the BJP needs to stop giving protection to these killers” and “the RSS hate programme” should be “banned”.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, All India Democratic Women’s Association, CPI, CPM, and the Welfare Party of India were among nearly 30 outfits who made the joint statement.

The “organisations of Rajasthan are shocked at the recent developments of what is happening in the state in terms of lynching of Muslims, the latest one being carried out on the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, a murder in cold blood… Vasundhara Raje should resign now…,” they said. They demanded that the PM condemn the killing.

Congress state president Sachin Pilot said: “It is absolutely horrific and I think it should stir the conscience of people who are running the state… Nobody should be allowed to maim, beat, hurt, kill.”

Raje condemns murder

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Thursday condemned the Rajsamand murder. Appreciating the prompt action by police, she directed that the criminal be prosecuted in the shortest possible time. “This is a deplorable act which needs to be condemned in strongest possible terms,” she said.

