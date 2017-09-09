Labour sets up central inspection system

TO avoid the large number of inspections of businesses, the state Labour department has set up a central inspection system (CIS) to integrate independent inspections by multiple agencies and their compliance. Under the new system, randomised inspections are being carried out by intimating factories and establishments in advance. Officials from the labour department said the various wings of the labour department and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) were independently carrying out inspections of businesses and compliance.

The integration of these systems was necessary. So, the labour department has set up the CIS for agencies including the Labour Commissionerate, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said an official. Under the new system, a team comprising an inspector from all the agencies would visit, on a specific day, a factory or establishment for carrying out the inspection pertaining to their department. “This would reduce the large number of inspections carried out presently. They will file the inspection reports for their respective departments online within 48 hours,” said an official.

The official said it would address the issue of repeated inspections of a few factories and establishments. “Earlier, there were complaints of repeated inspections of a few factories and establishments. Under the new system, a factory or establishment will be picked up for inspection randomly. The concerned factory or establishment will be informed about it in advance. It will help them in preparing for it,” explained the official.

The department hopes that the inspections through the CIS will not the disturb the factories and the establishments. The system has been introduced after the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion asked the state government to prepare it as part of the Business Reforms Action Plan for 2017-18, said the official.

Rajesh Kumar, principal secretary for labour department, said the department has launched the online system around seven months back. “The independent inspections were being carried out by the agencies. Hence, it was decided to integrate them,” said Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App