Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya resigns ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday resigned from his post ahead of the Union Cabinet’s reshuffle, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. His resignation came a day after junior ministers-Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey were asked to put in their papers.

Earlier in the day, newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pandey said that he had conveyed about his resignation to party President Amit Shah and would soon be talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the regard. “I have to tender my resignation as the state Union Minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities,” Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pandey also thanked PM Modi and Shah for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state as the new UP BJP president. He is a BJP MP from Chandauli constituency.

PM Modi will re-shuffle his Cabinet on Sunday before leaving for China to attend the BRICS summit. Probably, it is the third and the last major recasting of Modi’s council of ministers before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

