Labour Day: PM Modi salutes determination of workers

In Picture, PM Narendra Modi (Express photo by Renuka Puri) In Picture, PM Narendra Modi (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Saluting workers on Labour Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they play a big role in the country’s progress. “Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination and hard work of countless workers who play a big role in India’s progress. Shrameva Jayate!,” he tweeted. The Prime Minister also wished Gujarat and Maharashtra on their foundation day.

Today, on Labour Day we salute the determination & hardwork of countless workers who play a big role in India’s progress. Shrameva Jayate! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2017

According to ANI, Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya will attend the International Labour Day function in New Delhi today.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh greeted the labourers on the eve of Labour Day, saying the labourers work for nation’s development and urged them to take the state forward with their hard work and dedication. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the state’s development is dependent on the hard working labourers.

Labour Day is dedicated to all those people who have contributed to the development of the state and the country.

The day pays marks the sacrifice of workers in America for eight hours of work and celebrates the spirit of labourers.

(with inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now