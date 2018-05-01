Labour Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President greets nation, says dedication of workers lays foundation for new India

Labour Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day, is celebrated on May 1 in India. The occasion pays tribute and respect to workers. The origin of the day dates back to the 19th century, when trade unionists, socialists and communists in the United States demanded better working conditions, timings and wages for labourers. They sought an eight-hour movement where only eight hours in a day were utilised for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.
In India, Labour Day as a concept was introduced by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. Its leader, Comrade Singaravelar, first led celebrations on the occasion in Madras (now Chennai) on May 1, 1923 by holding two meetings, one at Triplicane beach and the other on the beach opposite the Madras High Court. The party passed a resolution stating that the government should grant workers a national holiday on May 1.
Several political parties and leaders have taken to social media today, to greet the nation on the occasion and acknowledge the efforts of hardworking people who contribute to the nation and society. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “The discipline and dedication of our countless workers continue to build our country and lay the foundations for a new India. They are our true nation builders.”
Highlights
BJP MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh has organised 'shram panchayats' in his constituency to raise awareness for labourers on government welfare schemes, reports news agency PTI. This will help them understand their rights. "The main objective of organising shram panchayat is to resolve the problems faced by labourers. It also endeavours to make available to the labourers all the relevant information about the various welfare schemes run by the government for them," he as quoted as saying by PTI.
From today, a practice in Kerala called nokku kooli, or payment charged by headload workers, will cease to exist. The practice has been around for three decades. Under the Kerala Headload Workers Act, it is defined as “a person engaged or employed directly or through a contractor in or for an establishment, whether for wages or not, for loading or unloading or carrying on head or person or in a trolley any article or articles in or from or to a vehicle or any place in such establishment."
Workers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, say Labour Day has "no meaning" for them. Speaking to ANI, they are quoted as saying, "It is tough to lead life. Most of the industries in the city have shut down. There is no work in the factories. We do not get salary on time and are sometimes paid less than minimum wages."
All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), forex, money, bullion, metals, oilseeds, spices and sugar will be closed today on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.
Meanwhile, in news from the Philippines, thousands of workers staged a May Day rally today against President Rodrigo Duterte's failure to keep a campaign promise to get rid of short-term employment contracts, reports Reuters. Duterte had won the presidency on a promise to act against employers who hire workers on a short-term basis, without adequate benefits.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar tweets, "Greetings on #LabourDay to all the hardworking people who contribute to make our nation and society a better place."
The Congress wishes the people a happy Labour Day on its verified Twitter handle. "Today is the day to recognise and honour the invaluable contributions that hardworking citizens make to build a better world," the party adds.
Google has marked the occasion of Labour Day with a doodle depicting a host of tools from various professions. The colourful doodle shows a stethoscope, a hard hat, a laboratory beacon and cooking appliances, among several others. May Day is celebrated on different days across the world. The US and Canada, for instance, celebrate on the first Monday of September — also marking the end of summer.
Welcome to our live blog on the occasion of Labour Day. President Ram Nath Kovind, taking to Twitter, greeted the nation on the occasion. He said, "On Labour Day, greetings and good wishes to our hardworking workers, both men and women. The discipline and dedication of our countless workers continue to build our country and lay the foundations for a new India. They are our true nation builders."