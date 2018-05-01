Labour Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: President greets nation, says dedication of workers lays foundation for new India

Labour Day 2018: The origin of May Day dates back to the 19th century, when trade unionists, socialists and communists in the United States demanded better working conditions, timings and wagers for labourers. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File) Labour Day 2018: The origin of May Day dates back to the 19th century, when trade unionists, socialists and communists in the United States demanded better working conditions, timings and wagers for labourers. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File)

Labour Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day and May Day, is celebrated on May 1 in India. The occasion pays tribute and respect to workers. The origin of the day dates back to the 19th century, when trade unionists, socialists and communists in the United States demanded better working conditions, timings and wages for labourers. They sought an eight-hour movement where only eight hours in a day were utilised for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.

In India, Labour Day as a concept was introduced by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. Its leader, Comrade Singaravelar, first led celebrations on the occasion in Madras (now Chennai) on May 1, 1923 by holding two meetings, one at Triplicane beach and the other on the beach opposite the Madras High Court. The party passed a resolution stating that the government should grant workers a national holiday on May 1.

Several political parties and leaders have taken to social media today, to greet the nation on the occasion and acknowledge the efforts of hardworking people who contribute to the nation and society. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “The discipline and dedication of our countless workers continue to build our country and lay the foundations for a new India. They are our true nation builders.”