L K Advani expresses grief over Sridevi’s demise

Senior BJP leader L K Advani (right) said that his daughter Pratibha joins him in sending their heartfelt condolences on the demise of actor Sridevi (left). (Source: Express photos by Nirmal Harindran and Tashi Tobgyal respectively) Senior BJP leader L K Advani (right) said that his daughter Pratibha joins him in sending their heartfelt condolences on the demise of actor Sridevi (left). (Source: Express photos by Nirmal Harindran and Tashi Tobgyal respectively)

BJP veteran L K Advani on Sunday expressed shock at the demise of actor Sridevi, saying her contribution transcended Bollywood. The Padma Shri awardee, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night. She was 54. “Sridevi was an iconic star of the Indian film industry. Her contribution transcended Bollywood, since she also starred in many Tamil, Telugu and other regional language films.

“In this sense, she symbolised Indian cinema’s great role in national integration,” the former deputy prime minster said in his message. He said that he is an admirer of many of the popular films in which she acted, both old and new. The BJP leader said that his daughter Pratibha joins him in sending their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Sridevi, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

