L K Advani condemns Pakistan shrine bombing

BJP patriarch L K Advani on Saturday asked the Pakistan government to do its best to punish those behind the terror attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in that country, which left 88 people dead. Advani was born in Karachi of Pakistan’s Sindh province, where the shrine is located.

“I strongly condemn the dastardly act of terrorism and would like the government of Pakistan to do their utmost to apprehend the culprits and punish those found guilty,” he said in a statement. Expressing his deep distress over the loss of lives, Advani said the revered site is dedicated to saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and is an important place for the Sufi faith.

The bombing at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan took place on February 16 when a large number of worshippers from different parts of the province had gathered there for the ritual of Sufi dance ‘Dhamaal’.