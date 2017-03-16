Elections 2017
L-G rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for ballot voting in MCD polls

Baijal conveyed the Delhi Government that the rules will have to be amended for evading the EVMs and it was not possible to make the changes at such short notice.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 8:42 pm
election results, aap, arvind kejriwal, punjab election results, goa election results, aaap punjab election, up election result, up election result 2017, up election results, , indian express, election result Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

In a big setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday rejected his demand for ballot paper voting in the upcoming MCD elections, saying change of mode of polling was not feasible due to time constraint. Alleging that the EVMs were tampered with during the recently concluded state assembly polls in five states, Kejriwal wrote to the L-G seeking ballot paper voting in Delhi civic polls, which will be held on Aprill 22.

Baijal conveyed to the Delhi Government that rules will have to be amended for discontinuing the use of EVMs, and it was not possible to make the changes at such a short notice. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken was the first one to raise the demand and wrote to the CM on Tuesday stating that “serious doubts have cropped up in the minds of the voters as to the free and fair nature of the electoral process”. All the three civic bodies will go to polls on April 22, and the results will come out on April 25.

