L-G Anil Baijal clears plan for 12,000 new DDA flats

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Thursday gave his approval to the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) new housing scheme. The scheme brings 12,000 flats into the market and is set to be launched mid-June. DDA officials said a draft of the brochure has been prepared. The flats are primarily located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola. The DDA had completed the formalities and sent the proposal to the L-G office for his approval in May. To make the scheme attractive, the five-year lock-in period for sale of flats has been done away with on public demand.

With a view to separate genuine buyers from fake ones, the authority has introduced some penalties in the scheme.

Principal Commissioner, Land and Development, J P Agarwal told The Indian Express that if an applicant wishes to withdraw before the date of the draw, his registration fee would be returned in full. “If a buyer withdraws after the date of the draw but before the issue of demand and allotment letter, 25 per cent of the amount will be forfeited. If the applicant withdraws within 90 days from the date of issue of demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be forfeited and from the 91st day, no amount would be returned,” he said.

The scheme was to be launched in February but ancillary infrastructure work, such as construction of connecting roads and installation of streetlights, had stretched the deadline.

The registration fee for LIG category would be Rs 1 lakh, while for MIG and HIG it would be Rs 2 lakh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now