KVM Ludhiana sexual assault case: School under scanner for concealing offence, says ACP; no arrest yet

The police said Sunday that role of city’s premier school, Kundan Vidya Mandir, is under the scanner for “concealing offence” that happened in the school campus and a legal action was likely against school management. On Saturday, parents protested and submitted a complaint to the police alleging that girls aged 3 to 6 from primary section were being sexually assaulted and molested by the class IV staff of the school. Following a formal complaint by parents of a three-year-old girl from LKG, police filed FIR and suspect was identified as Naresh, a gardener.

The police said Naresh was absconding. Sachin Gupta, ACP (north), said, “A legal notice is being sent to the school management for concealing an offence that happened in the campus.” “The parents of the girl had been complaining about the issue for a few days. On Friday, the school suspended the gardener but never informed the police about such a sensitive offence. We are sending a legal notice to school management under section 39 of CrPC as they failed to inform the police. They have to reply within 24 hours or they too can be named in the FIR for negligence and hiding crime,” said ACP.

“Naresh, along with his entire family, has been missing since then. Their residence is locked. We have formed two teams to trace him,” said the ACP. The school is now closed for summer vacations till July 4. A summer camp was to be held from May 26-31. As per sources, the victim was asked by her mother to join summer camp but she refused saying “she does not like going to the school”. A few days back, she also told her mother not to apply soap on her private parts because it pained. Asked how she got injured, she told her mother that “an uncle in the school touches her inappropriately” and “makes her sit in his lap”.

School principal Navita Puri said they were yet to receive any notice from the police. “We will reply to it when we receive it,” she said. Meanwhile, messages on social media and WhatsApp saying “six girls have been raped at KVM” created panic among parents. The messages also asked parents to assemble at school on Sunday for protest. However, no such protest happened.

“Spreading rumours of girls being raped is bad. I am getting messages from unknown numbers claiming the girls have been raped,” said Preeti Bansal, a parent. Some parent associations have now announced to gherao school principal on Monday. Meanwhile, Punjab State Child Welfare Commission has ordered school management and police to appear before it on June 15 to present all the details of the case, said Sukesh Kalia, the Commission’s chairman.

