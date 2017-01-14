KVIC defends PM Modi pictures in its calendars

Calling it an “unnecessary controversy” over a “non-issue”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed out that Gandhi’s photographs were not used in KVIC calendars and diaries in 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Calling it an “unnecessary controversy” over a “non-issue”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed out that Gandhi’s photographs were not used in KVIC calendars and diaries in 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

AS OPPOSITION parties led by the Congress slammed Narendra Modi after the Prime Minister’s picture appeared in 2017 calendars and diaries brought out by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the BJP and the Khadi commission on Friday defended the move.

KVIC chairman V K Saxena said there is “no rule or tradition” in the Commission that only Mahatma Gandhi’s picture can be published on these items. He also claimed that sale of khadi has increased several fold after Modi appealed people to embrace khadi.

Calling it an “unnecessary controversy” over a “non-issue”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra pointed out that Gandhi’s photographs were not used in KVIC calendars and diaries in 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi countered: “Yes, there were some years when Gandhi was not on the diary, and stationary… but they (government and BJP) won’t tell you the whole truth… In those years, it was replaced by some symbols or emblems —like the charkha or something else. There is no year in which Gandhi was replaced by the then Prime Minister or President.”

At an event in Barasat district of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Even Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was replaced by that of Narendra Modi. After a while you will find his picture on currency notes. It is Gandhiji’s charkha (but) just imagine what is happening in the country.”

–With PTI inputs