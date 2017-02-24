Kutch woman who alleged ‘gang-rape’ by BJP leaders booked for extortion, cheating

Police detain an AAP worker during a protest rally in Vadodara. Source: Bhuprendra Rana Police detain an AAP worker during a protest rally in Vadodara. Source: Bhuprendra Rana

THE KUTCH (West) police have booked the woman who has alleged gang-rape by some BJP leaders and others of Kutch, for allegedly cheating her former husband, extorting money from him and issuing him death threats, by filing two separate FIRs late on Thursday. Kothara police station in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district filed an FIR late on Thursday and booked the woman, her parents and one Ismile Bhukera of Kothara village for cheating, criminal breach of trust and extortion. The police filed the FIR three days after court of judicial magistrate (first class) of Naliya passed an order to that effect on Monday. The court order had come after Kaplesh Momaya, a resident of Vadapaddhar village of Abdasa taluka filed a complaint with the court alleging his former wife, her parents and photographer Bhukera had cheated him in marriage and extorted money form him during subsequent divorce process.

Similarly, Jakhau police station in Abdasa taluka also booked the woman for criminal intimidation on Thursday evening. The Jakhau police filed the FIR against the woman after being ordered to do so by the same Naliya court which had passed an order to that effect on Tuesday.

“We have filed the FIR as directed by the honourable court and booked the woman for criminal intimidation. We shall first call the accused for getting her statement recorded. If warranted, we shall also arrested the accused,” Jakhau police sub-inspector Narendrasinh Jadeja said on Friday.

Momaya had filed a second complaint at Naliya JMFC court alleging her former wife issued him death threat on January 26 this year when he met her at her parent’s home in Kothara and sought a legal divorce. He also alleged that the woman again threatened him during media interviews on February 11 this year.

Momaya, who used work as a teacher with a private school claims that he had married to the woman on January 31, 2016. But his wife deserted him two days later as she returned to her parent’s home with jewellery and clothes that he had bought her. The couple signed a notarised divorce deed on February 14 that year, 32-year-old Momaya claims.

It was second marriage for the woman. She had first got married to a man living in Mumbai. But they divorced on January 13 and the woman remarried to Momaya. But after divorcing Momaya, she has married again to the same Mumbai man.

The woman had filed a complaint with Naliya police on January 25 this year alleging four BJP leaders and five others gang-raped her. In her complaint, the 19-year-old woman has alleged that Shantilal Solanki, convenor of OBC cell in Abdasa taluka unit of the BJP called her home after employing her in a gas distribution agency in August, 2015 and raped her. His two friends, Vipul Thakkar and Bharat Chauhan also assaulted her sexually and shot video clips of the brutalities. Threatening to circulate those clips, the woman has complained, Solanki forced her into a sex racket and made her to sleep with BJP leader Govind Parumalani of Gandhidham as well as with Vasant Bhanushali and Ajit Ramwani, both sitting BJP councillors in Gandhidham municipality. The BJP has since suspended all four from primary membership of the party. The woman has further alleged rape by one Aswhin Thakkar of Nakhtrana town of Kutch and Chetan Thakkar of Naliya and molestation by Chetan’s father Vinod.

Barring Vipul Thakkar, Kutch (West) police have arrested eight accused so far. All of them are presently in judicial custody.