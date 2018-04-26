Kushinagar accident LIVE UPDATES: At least 13 students killed in train-van collision, Yogi Adityanath meets deceased’s family

Kushinagar accident LIVE UPDATES: The train was on way to Gorakhpur from Siwan. (Express photo) Kushinagar accident LIVE UPDATES: The train was on way to Gorakhpur from Siwan. (Express photo)

At least 13 students from Divine Public School in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh died and four others were critically injured on Thursday after the Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train collided with their school van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva. According to local eyewitnesses, the van stalled on the tracks before it was hit by a train. The train left from Siwan and was headed to Gorakhpur. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the family members of the deceased and ordered an inquiry by the Gorakhpur commissioner. “The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva,” PTI quoted spokesperson for Railways Ved Prakash as saying.