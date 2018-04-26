Kushinagar accident LIVE UPDATES: At least 13 students killed in train-van collision, Yogi Adityanath meets deceased’s family

At least 13 students from Divine Public School in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh died and four others were critically injured on Thursday after the Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train collided with their school van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva. According to local eyewitnesses, the van stalled on the tracks before it was hit by a train. The train left from Siwan and was headed to Gorakhpur. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the family members of the deceased and ordered an inquiry by the Gorakhpur commissioner. “The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva,” PTI quoted spokesperson for Railways Ved Prakash as saying.
Kushinagar train-bus collision LIVE UPDATES: At least 13 students killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.
Kushinagar accident LIVE UPDATES: "In the unfortunate train accident of school children in Kushinagar where students of Divine Public School have died, the CM has expressed his deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible help and medical aid and declared ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs and also directed the Commissioner Gorakhpur to conduct an inquiry immediately on the cause of this accident," an official from the UP government said.
'Train dragged van for over 100 metres'
As the van drove through the track, the speeding train hit the vehicle dragging it to over 100 metres, the eyewitness informs.
PM Modi: Extremely saddened to hear about death of school students in UP
I am extremely saddened on hearing about the death of 11 school students in a collision between a school van and a train in Uttar Pradesh's #Kushinagar . UP government and railway dept will take appropriate action: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath to arrive at spot in helicopter
According to local eyewitnesses, the van stalled on the tracks before it was hit by a train. The train was on way to Gorakhpur from Siwan.
An accident relief medical train from Gorakhpur has been dispatched to the site.
Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to deceases's family
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased's family and ordered an inquiry by the Gorakhpur commissioner.
As the van drove through the track, the speeding train hit the vehicle dragging it to over 100 metres, the eyewitness informs.
According to an eyewitness, the Tata Magic van of Divine Public School was carrying 17 children to the school when the driver who reportedly was driving the vehicle rashly tried crossing the unmanned railway crossing around 6.50 am while the train was blowing horn continuously.
CM Yogi Adityanath reached the spot and met the family members of the deceased children.
The incident happened due to negligent driving by the school van driver. The van driver too is critically injured. The injured children and the driver are rushed to the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. All the children met the tragedy are below 10 years of age.
'It was an unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra (rail volunteer) deployed there. He tried to stop the van but the unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division,' the spokesperson said in New Delhi. (Express photo)
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said, "I have asked senior officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Railways will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the deceased."
Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order)said, "Total 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle out of which 11 have died, many of the rest 7 are critically injured, the death toll may go up."
An official from UP government in a statement said, "In the unfortunate train accident of schoolchildren in Kushinagar where students of Divine Public School have died Hon CM has expressed his deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible help and medical aid and declared exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs and also directed the Commissioner Gorakhpur to conduct an enquiry immediately on the cause of this accident."
"It was unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra deployed there. He tried to stop but the unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," the spokesperson said in New Delhi.
The children, students of Divine Public School, were killed on the spot when Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) crashed into the van at an unmanned crossing gate at Behpurva, said Ved Prakash, spokesperson for Railways. He said that there were at least 25 people, including children in the van, most of whom were children below the age of 10 years, according to PTI.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least 13 students were killed in a bus-train collision in Uttar Pradesh Kushinagar district. Yogi Adityanath is rushing to the spot. Stay tuned to get the latest updates.