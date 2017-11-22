Haryana: Uncle held for killing 3 kids, says father ordered it

Their bodies were recovered from two locations in the jungle near Tikkar Tal lake resort on Tuesday morning. (Screen grab) Their bodies were recovered from two locations in the jungle near Tikkar Tal lake resort on Tuesday morning. (Screen grab)

A KURUKSHETRA resident, Jagdeep Malik, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and murdering his nephews — Sameer, 11, Samar, 4 — and niece Simran, 8. All three were his cousin Sonu Malik’s children. Police said that Sonu’s role was also under the scanner. They suspect that he hatched a conspiracy to get his children eliminated through Jagdeep. Sonu was being questioned till late in the evening.

The three siblings were reported missing since Sunday morning from their village of Sarsa in Pehowa tehsil of Kurukshetra district in Haryana. Their bodies were recovered from two locations in the jungle near Tikkar Tal lake resort on Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation pointed to Sonu’s relationship with a woman as the motive behind the murders.

“Sonu is also in our custody and we are questioning him. Jagdeep told us that he executed the crime at Sonu’s behest,” said a senior police officer. Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg told The Indian Express that the father had not been arrested yet and was being questioned.

Sonu’s relative Rajesh Malik lodged a missing report of the three children on Sunday afternoon after Sonu’s wife Suman Devi raised the alarm. The police learned that Sonu had a strained relationship with his wife. She alleged that Sonu had an illicit relationship with a Himachal Pradesh-based woman.

On Monday night, the police detained Sonu and Jagdeep. During interrogation, Jagdeep told the police that Sonu hatched the conspiracy to eliminate his children, and that he executed the crime.

