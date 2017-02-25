Kurukshetra BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini distances itself from party leader Roshan Lal Arya

Making an appeal to the people not to be misled by Arya who had not disclosed his thoughts, he said there were a number of parties in the country and “what difference it would make if another party is formed?”. Making an appeal to the people not to be misled by Arya who had not disclosed his thoughts, he said there were a number of parties in the country and “what difference it would make if another party is formed?”.

Local BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini Saturday distanced himself from a party leader Roshan Lal Arya, who had announced to launch a new party, saying he has nothing to do with it. Arya, a former MLA from Chhachhroli, had Friday announced to form a new political outfit – Haryana Sarvjan Party – with himself as its working president and Saini national president. Saini said Arya, who had worked with for last one year, had neither discussed the matter with him nor sought his consent before announcing the new political party. He said ‘Loktantar Suraksha Manch’ was formed by him a few months ago for social work and raising the voice of the poor and down-trodden.

Watch what else is making news:



Making an appeal to the people not to be misled by Arya who had not disclosed his thoughts, he said there were a number of parties in the country and “what difference it would make if another party is formed?”. Lashing out at Jat community, Saini said few leaders of the Jat community should not consider the state government’s offer for a discussion as its weakness, because then they would have to face serious results.

The Kurukshetra MP said his fight would continue against those who are bent upon disturbing the peace in the State. On a challenge thrown at him by National President of Jat Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik, Saini said Jats must lift their ‘dharnas’ and then he is ready to contest an election against him at the constituency of Malik’s choice anywhere in Haryana over the issue, after resigning as MP.

Lashing out at Chautala family, he described as a “friendly match” the attempt to dig Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). He claimed that INLD MLA Abhay Chautala wanted the Haryana government to arrest him as he wanted to become a martyr by just getting his finger injured.