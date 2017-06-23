Mumbai: Kurla doctor files complaint against hospital, alleges wrong medication

The doctor, Tarannum Khan, alleged her baby passed away because of a complication of medicines. The doctor, Tarannum Khan, alleged her baby passed away because of a complication of medicines.

The Gamdevi police are investigating a case registered against South Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital, where a Kurla doctor has alleged she was accidentally given medication to induce early labour and cause abortion instead of a uterine-relaxant medication required to prolong labour. The doctor delivered twins on February 2 after 26 weeks of pregnancy, of which one passed away due to preterm birth while the other survived and required intensive care support.

The doctor, Tarannum Khan, alleged her baby passed away because of a complication of medicines.

The case stands under scrutiny by a panel appointed by JJ hospital. The hospital report is expected next week. “The committee has not yet taken up the case for hearing. We will inspect all the medical documents and pass our opinion. In such cases, we do not call patients or doctors for a statement,” said Dr Ashok Anand, gynaecology head at JJ hospital.

According to the complaint, Khan was admitted at Jaslok hospital in fifth month of her pregnancy. She had earlier undergone a laparoscopic surgery to remove twisted fallopian tube at a private hospital from where she was transferred to Jaslok.

She has alleged she was given a dose of 200 mg Misoprostol at 6 pm on February 2 instead of Microgest, which is a uterine relaxant. Misoprostol is often used to induce labour or cause abortion.

“If that was the case the uterus which was already thinned out would have ruptured soon after,” said Dr Purnima Satoskar, consultant gynaecologist at the hospital. Satoskar, who was monitoring Khan’s case, said Khan was already at high risk of preterm delivery. Her upper part of uterus was thinning, and there was a risk of rupture.

“The placenta was completely covering the neck of the womb which is an added risk factor for premature delivery and unpredictable bleeding during the course of her pregnancy,” Satoskar said. She added that she was able to delay pregnancy by a month through medication. On February 2, Khan experienced labour pain and underwent a caesarean surgery.

Of the twins, one baby died due to preterm complications, the hospital said. The other baby was kept in nenonatal ICU until he recovered and discharged. According to hospital, Khan and her baby were in healthy condition in last check-up.

“I am sure that the reason for delivery was spontaneous preterm labour. No wrong medication was given to the patient,” Satoskar added.

A police official from Gamdevi station said the matter was under investigation and they awaited report from JJ hospital panel on it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App