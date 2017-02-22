Kurla carshed preserving remains of last Direct Current local coaches

In April 2016, the last Direct Current (DC) local on Harbor lines bid the city goodbye after a 90-year run.

With this, there was a complete conversion of 200 rakes in the city, making way for more efficient and faster Alternating Current (AC) locals. While a few coaches of the last local were converted to either muck-specials or scrap, Kurla Railway Car-shed still boasts of having some of the remains of DC coaches.

“Three coaches of DC locals in the shed are redesigned to help visitors understand the details and history of DC. Details of how they worked, what went into their making. Some old pictures adorn the historic possession of railways. While the initial plan was to send it to the rail museum in Lonavala, nothing more has been decided on it yet,” a senior official from Car-shed said.

As the Central Railways is yet to take a decision on what needs to be done of the three decorated coaches, a single DC local, last used in 2012, is still present at the car-shed.

The nine-coach DC electric local rake first plied on the same line 91 years ago, on February 3, 1925. It ran on 1,500 volts at 80 kmph, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Kurla in the suburban section of the city.

“In late 50s, the Indian Railways (IR) were advised by French to convert it into the then-modern AC, to save up on costs and electric capacity. The conversion reached Mumbai only by the late 90s, following which a phase-wise conversion of the locals was decided, as complete conversion of all rakes into AC was not possible,” said Vijay Aravamudhan, a member of The Indian Railways Fan Club Association (IRFCA).

“The Railways then decided to refit DC rakes with more than 20 years of shelf life to AC, which gave it the name of AC-DC. After Western Railways received those in 2002, all DC rakes were gradually phased off,” he said.

“By 2016, all rakes run on complete DC system were removed, making its last run a memorable event in the history of Railways,” he added.

According to railway officials, AC rakes save up on energy and maintenance costs and are faster to suit the congested suburban network. If any DC rake would have been allowed to run for more ten years, till 2026, it could have completed a century in the Indian Railways.

“The DC locals had a peculiar way of functioning as far as technical details and motor functioning is concerned. Commuters still recall the jerky rides they had on certain rough sections on tracks.

Moreover, they also carried a nameplate of end-to-end destination in the front, indicating from where has the train started and till what point it will go. This feature is missing in the present AC trains. It also showed whether it was fast-track, semi-fast or a slow train,” said another rail fan.

“The DC local had its own charm and fantasy. A frequent local traveler in the late 90s would have felt the pinch when it was done away with. Decorating it on its last day made many of us emotional,” added Vijay.