Kurki banned, Punjab farmers face criminal cases for bank loan default

Farm loan waiver and deletion of kurki clause were among the major pre-poll promises made by Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Farm loan waiver and deletion of kurki clause were among the major pre-poll promises made by Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

With Punjab’s Amarinder Singh government banning kurki of farmers’ land by lending institutions to recover bad loans, banks are now using dishonoured post-dated cheques (PDCs) taken from farmers against their loans to initiate criminal cases against the defaulters. Hundreds of such cases have been filed across Punjab over the last six months.

Farmer Harvinder Singh (28), who had taken Rs 25 lakh loan in 2014, failed to pay his two instalments, around Rs. 4.5 lakh, over the past one year. While he claims that he met with heavy losses as his crops failed, he now faces a fraud case under Section 420, 406 IPC.

“I received court summons on March 7…It is humiliating and insulting for us,” he said, adding that earlier too he had delayed his repayment, but a case was never registered against him despite the fact that banks had taken advance cheques from him.

Harvinder owns seven acres land worth more than Rs one crore (according to government rate which Rs 16 to 18 lakh per acre) in Nirmana village of Nabha Block of Patiala district and he had pledged all his land to bank as a security to bank at the time of taking loan. He said he had been paying his instalment amount regularly, but for the three season he met heavy losses.

“I grew green peas and potatoes and faced huge losses due to poor commercial rate of both in the past and this season when potato rates are improving I did not sow it due to past experience and went for wheat and paddy cycle,” he added, claiming that it was a new pressure tactic of banks to recover their loan. “When I have pledged my land to bank then why criminal case has been initiated against me?” he questioned.

“Iss vaari jadon da sarkar ne kiha hai ki zameen di kurki nahin hon devange udho de bank bahut active ho gaye ne te oh kisana ton advance cheques le ke hi karja dende ne tanki oh cheques criminal case paan vich use kitte jaan kyonki bank waleyan nu pata hunda hai ki kisan de account tan khaali hi rehnde ne (After Punjab government announced a ban on kurki of farmers’ land, bank officials became hyper-active and have been taking advance cheques from farmers against their loans so that those cheques are later used against the farmers in case they fail to pay the (instalment) limit amount on time as they know that farmers’ accounts are always out of balance,” said another farmer Lachhman Singh from village Banera Kalan in Patiala, adding that this practice of insisting on advance cheques for loans was never prevalent earlier.

Lachhman Singh and his brother Ram Singh, and the family of his third brother, late Krishan Singh, who had committed suicide in 2010, had taken Rs 70 lakh loan collectively and are now facing criminal cases from two banks, which were initiated some three months back. They claimed to have got summons from Chandigarh and Gujarat-based advocates on the behalf of their banks.

“Our family owns 30 acres of land and we pledged entire land (which is worth around Rs 5 crore as per government rate) to the bank to take the loan and even had paid our annual bank limits of Rs 18 lakhs since 2014, but when we missed last two instalments banks got us booked under criminal cases using cheques signed by us,” said Lachhman, adding that earlier bank used to go for kurki procedure, but now the criminal cases are being adopted for early recovery of their loan.

Nirbhair Singh , Bawi Singh Sunara Singh are also among many other farmers who are facing similar cases initiated over the last few months based on dishonoured cheques.

Around such 137 cases were reported from Nabha block, 35 from Rampuraphul and Buladha in recent past, said Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) General Secretary Jagmohan Singh. Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, General Secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), also said that in their area too which includes Moga, Faridkot, Firozpur, Mukatsar, Bathinda, large number of such cases were being reported to their organisation by farmers.

“It is an age old practice that farmers take debt from different agencies, including private and commercial banks, and in case of any dispute the cases are resolved through civil jurisprudence. But in recent past commercial banks have started getting farmers arrested, and there have been several cases of arrest in Mansa district on account of dishonouring of cheques. Over enthusiastic bank officials at certain branches have even started obtaining cheques without date from farmers at the time advancing of agricultural loan. This practice was never heard of in past,” added Jagmohan. “Our organisation has collected all the evidence from farmers and submitted a letter pertaining to this to SBI,” he added.

Buta Singh Burjgill, another farmer leader, said that criminal cases were being filed under Negotiable Instrument Act so that farmer can be arrested and therefore feel compelled to arrange the repayment by selling his assets in distress.

“The cases are also filed away from the residence of the farmer in an area which is almost alien to him. No one knows the farmers in that area and defending the criminal case and arranging for bail becomes herculean task. The harassment is multiplied. It has been creating tension and disharmony in the society and will lead to more suicides,” claimed Jagmohan.

When contacted, Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Manager of SBI’s lead district office, Patiala — where large number of cases were registered against the farmers, said that as per RBI guidelines, PDCs can be used for recovery of loans.

He added that now large number of farmers were turning defaulters due to which banks were being forced to file criminal cases as there is huge pressure on bank officials to recover loans and civil procedure takes time. “Earlier, these PDCs were hardly used for getting farmers booked under criminal cases by banks,” he said.

A senior RBI official from Chandigarh said that there are no clear guidelines on the matter from the Central Bank as farmers’ land is already pledged with the banks. He also pointed out rising number of defaulters for banks adopting such procedure.

Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Jasbir Singh Bains, said he had earlier never heard of farmers being booked under criminal cases for not repaying their loan limits on time.

