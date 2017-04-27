Kupwara terror attack: Army opens fire on protesters near encounter site, one dead

A security personnel stand near an army camp. Three army soldiers, including a captain, and two militants were killed in the attack at an army camp in Panzgam. Five soldiers were also wounded in the pre-dawn attack. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi A security personnel stand near an army camp. Three army soldiers, including a captain, and two militants were killed in the attack at an army camp in Panzgam. Five soldiers were also wounded in the pre-dawn attack. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi

The Indian Army on Thursday opened fire on protesters gathered at the encounter site in Kupwara. One person has been killed in the incident and several injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that a civilian has succumbed to bullet injuries near the encounter site. Four people have been injured. It is yet to be ascertained if they were injured due to the firing or due to clashes with the armed forces.

Around 200 protesters gathered at the Army camp in Kupwara where three army personnel, including a captain, were killed by at least two terrorists. The protesters were demanding that the bodies of the terrorists be handed over to them.

The attack on the army camp took place at around 4 am this morning when at least two terrorists opened fire at personnel inside the artillery base. The terrorists, who were dressed in army fatigue, reportedly had weapons including AK-47s.

The gunfire lasted for at least four hours and, post the encounter, a combing operation was launched. More forces were rushed to the site and the injured jawans were rushed to Srinagar where they are being administered medical aid.

Clashes in Kupwara areas after an attack on the army camp. Three army soldiers, including a captain, and two militants were killed in the attack at an army camp in Panzgam. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi Clashes in Kupwara areas after an attack on the army camp. Three army soldiers, including a captain, and two militants were killed in the attack at an army camp in Panzgam. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:05 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd