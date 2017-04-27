Kupwara terror attack: Army opens fire on protesters near encounter site, one dead

The Indian Army on Thursday opened fire on protesters gathered at the encounter site in Kupwara. One person has been killed in the incident and several injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that a civilian has succumbed to bullet injuries near the encounter site. Four people have been injured. It is yet to be ascertained if they were injured due to the firing or due to clashes with the armed forces.
Around 200 protesters gathered at the Army camp in Kupwara where three army personnel, including a captain, were killed by at least two terrorists. The protesters were demanding that the bodies of the terrorists be handed over to them.
The attack on the army camp took place at around 4 am this morning when at least two terrorists opened fire at personnel inside the artillery base. The terrorists, who were dressed in army fatigue, reportedly had weapons including AK-47s.
The gunfire lasted for at least four hours and, post the encounter, a combing operation was launched. More forces were rushed to the site and the injured jawans were rushed to Srinagar where they are being administered medical aid.
April 27, 2017
- Apr 27, 2017 at 6:08 pmTie the security personnel 's hands, handcuff? This is the result. People of this country want the security people to use only pellet and real bullet guns on both, the militants and the local supporters of terrorists.Politicians and courts should not interfere in security matters.Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 6:07 pmHow the militants keep entering India by crossing the stan border so easily. Why BSF is not able to restrict infiltration of militants in JK. Had the BSF doing their job properly militant attack would not occur in JK.Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 6:07 pmOnly one out of 200 was killed? Thats not a good ratio. These terrorists who get killed by security forces should be just dumped into fire in front of those asking for their dead bodiesReply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 5:48 pmSinple way to handle kashmir problem is. 1. Shut electricity. 2..shut education ins utes. 3. Shut all govt offices including banks . 4..stop all transportation in and out to kasmir. 5. Shut water supply. 6. Shut all ration shops and food supply from other parts of india. Since problem is not terrorists people.are.terror. Let them die or listen continue this intil they listen or die.Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 5:34 pmArmy shud be given free hand and ppl who questions army n want talks shud be sent for talks with those blood thirsty ppl .... Geelani andrabi yaseen like ppl shud be punished....Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 5:33 pmAggression against terrorists and restraint against protesters ! Both are very important !Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 5:26 pmDo Abdullahs want bodies of terrorists killed in operation. This sort of action is long over due. Any tweet by Omar.Reply
- Apr 27, 2017 at 5:21 pmThey need bodies to make the last rituals to send bodies to jannat,Let their bodies decay by bacteria'sReply
