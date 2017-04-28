Kupwara: Protests at site, 65-year-old killed in Army firing

Clashes in Kupwara areas after Fidayeen attack on army camp. Clashes in Kupwara areas after Fidayeen attack on army camp.

Hours after militants attacked an Army camp in Panzgam in Kupwara early Thursday, residents of neighbouring villages gathered outside the camp and staged a protest, demanding that they be handed the bodies of the militants for the last rites. Failing to disperse the protesters who began hurling stones, Army personnel opened fire, leaving an elderly man dead and four others injured.

The man killed was identified as 65-year-old Mohammad Yusuf Bhat. Protests also erupted in neighbouring Kralpora where residents threw stones on police and Army vehicles moving towards the Panzgam camp.

Sources said that at the Wednesday meeting of the Unified Command Headquarters — it was chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti — officers had warned of a spike in infiltration and militant attacks.

