Soldier, three LeT militants killed in two separate gunfights in Kashmir

Senior army officers display arms and ammunition recovered from slain militants at Magam in Handwara area of Kupwara district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

A soldier and three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Tuesday in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police and Army officials said.

According to a police official, security forces launched a search operation at Magam in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. Despite asking them to surrender, militants opened fire on security forces, he said.

Three Pakistani militants of the LeT were neutralised after the troops retaliated in a gunfight that lasted over an hour, the official added.

Subsequently, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces at Zirhama in the Trehgam area of the district. A soldier was killed while two others jawans were injured when the ultras opened fire, an Army official said.

The police, CRPF and Army strengthened the cordon and tried to flush out the militants.

