Kupwara encounter: Gunner shows exceptional courage in fending off terrorists

Three heavily-armed terrorists on Thursday stormed an army camp in Kupwara district of Kashmir, killing a Captain and two other soldiers before two of the assailants were gunned down in a fierce 35-minute encounter. One of the highlights of the encounter was the great courage displayed by gunner Rishi Kumar, who hails from Ara in Bihar.

Kumar of Field Artillery Regiment was on sentry duty when the fire fight started. He observed the terrorists approach and waited for them to come within close range. He then engaged them and was hit on his head but was saved by Bullet proof patka.

However, the whiplash of the impact made him fall down. He immediately recovered and fired back to kill the two terrorists. Running out of ammunition he moved out of his bunker and tried to pick the weapon of the slain terrorists to engage the third. The third terrorist fired and injured him thus managing to escape.

Soon after the encounter, a mob started pelting stones at the security forces, leading to a clash in which a 75-year-old civilian was killed due to a bullet injury.

In the gunfight, Captain Ayush Yadav, Subedar Bhoop Singh Gujjar and Naik B Venkata Ramanna were killed. Five other soldiers were injured and they were airlifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

The troops recovered three AK rifles which indicated that there was a third terrorist. “We have recovered three AK rifles, nine magazines, 156 AK rounds, one Chinese pistol, three UBGL grenades, three hand grenades, two radio sets, two GPS devices and a smartphone from the slain terrorists,” an official said. The official, on the condition of anonymity, said the attackers seemed to be foreigners but their identity was being ascertained.

