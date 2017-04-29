Kupwara: Day after Valley attack, Army launches search operation

Restrictions were imposed in several parts of Kupwara district in the vicinity of Panzgam garrison after a civilian was killed in the Army firing on Thursday. (Representative) Restrictions were imposed in several parts of Kupwara district in the vicinity of Panzgam garrison after a civilian was killed in the Army firing on Thursday. (Representative)

The Army Friday launched a fresh search operation around the garrison that was attacked in Kashmir’s Panzgam area a day earlier. A militant had escaped from the scene following a firefight that left three Army men and two militants dead. The Army had recovered three weapons from the two, indicating that one more militant was involved. It said the militant who escaped could be hiding in the nearby villages or forest area. Residents said the Army was looking for the militant and questioned many civilians.

Restrictions were imposed in several parts of Kupwara district in the vicinity of Panzgam garrison after a civilian was killed in the Army firing on Thursday. The Army had fired on protesters when they were demanding bodies of the two militants killed in the encounter. Officials feared that protests might spill over to other parts of the district. The Army, meanwhile, has praised the role of Gunner Rishi Kumar in fighting the militants during the Panzgam attack.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Kumar was on sentry duty when the firefight started on Thursday. “He (Rishi) observed the terrorists approaching and waited for them to come within close range. He then engaged the militants, was hit on his head but saved by bullet-proof patka,” he said. Kalia said the impact caused Rishi to fall. “He immediately recovered and fired back to kill two terrorists. Running out of ammunition, the gunner moved out of his bunker and tried to pick the weapon of the slain terrorists to engage the third militant,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the third militant fired and injured Kumar, and escaped. “During the incident, Rishi has shown the indomitable spirit of an Indian soldier,” Kalia said. Stating that Kumar hails from Ara in Bihar and has been in service for eight years now, the spokesman said he is undergoing treatment at the Army base hospital in Srinagar along with four others injured in the attack.

