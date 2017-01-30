Kupwara avalanche tragedy: Three days after being rescued from snow, all five soldiers die

A view of the site of severe avalanche that took place in Jammu and Kashmir (Source: File/ PTI Photo) A view of the site of severe avalanche that took place in Jammu and Kashmir (Source: File/ PTI Photo)

All the five Army soldiers who on January 28 got trapped under snow while returning to their post at Machil along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district succumbed to injuries on Monday. Earlier, on Saturday, all the soldiers were evacuated from the avalanche.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said the soldiers died Monday after they were flown from the frontier area of Machil to the region’s main city of Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Heavy snowfall over the last week has triggered avalanches across the Valley. Several soldiers were buried under snow after an avalanche hit an Army post at Tulail on Wednesday. Another avalanche hit an Army patrol sometime later in the same village. Fourteen soldiers were killed in the two avalanches.

The practice of relocating soldiers from such posts during winters was discontinued after the 1999 Kargil war. Fresh snowfall separately continued across the Kashmir valley, forcing authorities to issue avalanche alerts.

