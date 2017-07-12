Latest News
  • Two Army personnel killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara

The firing by terrorists in Kupwara took place two days after seven pilgrims were killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 12, 2017 5:24 pm
terrorist attack, kupwara, armymen killed army personnel killed kashmir, jammu kashmir, Keran, kashmir news, kupwara attack Kupwara attack: Two Army personnel have been killed, according to ANI.
Two army personnel were killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara’s Keran sector on Wednesday, ANI reported. According to Army, their patrol party was ambushed near Line of Control in Keran. Two jawans who were injured in the incident later succumbed to their injuries. The incident took place two days after seven pilgrims were killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack. A “highest alert” has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims by militants.

Proactive operations have been launched, mainly in south Kashmir, to nab Ismail as investigations including communication intercepts have pointed out to his involvement in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Union minister Jitendra Singh contended that the militancy in Kashmir was in its “final phase” with “decisive headway” being made in the last few weeks and months to combat it.

 

  1. N
    No To Klein
    Jul 12, 2017 at 5:39 pm
    so many attacks over the past 2 yrs. back to the 80s
    Reply
    1. A
      A. M.
      Jul 12, 2017 at 5:31 pm
      Feku and sanghis do not know how to handle kashmir. The upper caste veggies who always blamed Nehru would now understand that ranting is different and running a country is different. Only congress can manage a vast and diverse country like India
      Reply
      1. K
        Khangressi Chachaa
        Jul 12, 2017 at 5:40 pm
        Lagtaa haii tareyy muuh maeyy Pappu kii 2 inchii lollipop haii tabhii tuu yeah ap bakk rahha haii
        Reply
        1. S
          SANKAR
          Jul 12, 2017 at 6:09 pm
          digvijay singh ke lude choosele...................dimak chelega.mdr chd...........tere maa ki cht..........
          Reply
        2. A
          Asish
          Jul 12, 2017 at 5:31 pm
          Indian army should create multiple Surgical Strike teams and we should rotate and on constant basis eliminate terrorists.
          Reply
          1. P
            p g
            Jul 12, 2017 at 5:30 pm
            More than a hundred thousand kashmiris youth killed ? They deserved it. Anti-nationals cannot be spared. Indian army will finish their job in a short time, don't worry.
            Reply
            1. A
              Asish
              Jul 12, 2017 at 5:26 pm
              If you don't fight these terrorist on the soil from where they originate, you will have to fight them on our soil where there is more chances of mayhem as we need to control more, and civilians getting involved in cross fire. This is truly not a smart way of dealing with these terrorists. The quality of terrorist will decrease if we start eliminating more and more of them. But you cannot defend without finding softer region of dealing with these terrorist in PoK. We need to build a constant policy setup to keep crossing the LOC and killing the light weight ones and then the venom spewing either through Air Strikes or Missiles or Surgical Strike or by paying the locals to plant a bomb on their convoy.
              Reply
              1. A
                Asish
                Jul 12, 2017 at 5:28 pm
                Pump up the war like situations, it will make it difficult for the Pakistani Army to get involved and if they do, it will be easier to kill more people. Guerilla Warfare has surprise elements but it counts that the other side is foolish and will not involve in the same. They anti te that same cannot happen to them Indian Army in a Guerilla Style cannot come and eliminate them. We have to break that mindset so as to breach into their confidence layer and create fear in the terrorist camps. As we eliminate the hardened terrorists we should also eliminate these moral anti Indian supporters operating from our land PoK.
                Reply
                1. A
                  Asish
                  Jul 12, 2017 at 5:30 pm
                  We should eliminate more number of their main rogues which is called pinching with multiple pins rather than pushing everyone and attacking. Keep pinching, keep piercing their apparatus of protecting the terrorists on their soil.
              2. I
                Idrees
                Jul 12, 2017 at 5:18 pm
                What about more than a hundred thousand kashmiri youth killed and thousands injured and blinded by pallet guns? Are they not human? How long eye for an eye policy going to continue? If israel could not suppress Palestinians with vastly greater military power than indian army then how can kasmirmi freedom struggle be supressed
                Reply
                1. T
                  Tomar
                  Jul 12, 2017 at 5:18 pm
                  56inch modi and ajit nobal have really made a mess out of kashmir. Soldiers and civilians, both are dying. These incompetent persons should apologize and resign.
                  Reply
                  1. S
                    SANKAR
                    Jul 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm
                    tour name is Tomar and you have a BRAIN TUMOR..GET IT RIGHT.............
                    Reply
                  2. L
                    Lovely
                    Jul 12, 2017 at 5:17 pm
                    Our Army lacs best and latest equipments of the world.NaMo is 3 years old. By now much should have been done
                    Reply
