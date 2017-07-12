Two Army personnel killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara

Two army personnel were killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara’s Keran sector on Wednesday, ANI reported. According to Army, their patrol party was ambushed near Line of Control in Keran. Two jawans who were injured in the incident later succumbed to their injuries. The incident took place two days after seven pilgrims were killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag. More details awaited.
Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack. A “highest alert” has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims by militants.
Proactive operations have been launched, mainly in south Kashmir, to nab Ismail as investigations including communication intercepts have pointed out to his involvement in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.
Union minister Jitendra Singh contended that the militancy in Kashmir was in its “final phase” with “decisive headway” being made in the last few weeks and months to combat it.
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:39 pmso many attacks over the past 2 yrs. back to the 80sReply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:31 pmFeku and sanghis do not know how to handle kashmir. The upper caste veggies who always blamed Nehru would now understand that ranting is different and running a country is different. Only congress can manage a vast and diverse country like IndiaReply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:40 pmLagtaa haii tareyy muuh maeyy Pappu kii 2 inchii lollipop haii tabhii tuu yeah ap bakk rahha haiiReply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 6:09 pmdigvijay singh ke lude choosele...................dimak chelega.mdr chd...........tere maa ki cht..........Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:31 pmIndian army should create multiple Surgical Strike teams and we should rotate and on constant basis eliminate terrorists.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:30 pmMore than a hundred thousand kashmiris youth killed ? They deserved it. Anti-nationals cannot be spared. Indian army will finish their job in a short time, don't worry.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:26 pmIf you don't fight these terrorist on the soil from where they originate, you will have to fight them on our soil where there is more chances of mayhem as we need to control more, and civilians getting involved in cross fire. This is truly not a smart way of dealing with these terrorists. The quality of terrorist will decrease if we start eliminating more and more of them. But you cannot defend without finding softer region of dealing with these terrorist in PoK. We need to build a constant policy setup to keep crossing the LOC and killing the light weight ones and then the venom spewing either through Air Strikes or Missiles or Surgical Strike or by paying the locals to plant a bomb on their convoy.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:28 pmPump up the war like situations, it will make it difficult for the Pakistani Army to get involved and if they do, it will be easier to kill more people. Guerilla Warfare has surprise elements but it counts that the other side is foolish and will not involve in the same. They anti te that same cannot happen to them Indian Army in a Guerilla Style cannot come and eliminate them. We have to break that mindset so as to breach into their confidence layer and create fear in the terrorist camps. As we eliminate the hardened terrorists we should also eliminate these moral anti Indian supporters operating from our land PoK.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:30 pmWe should eliminate more number of their main rogues which is called pinching with multiple pins rather than pushing everyone and attacking. Keep pinching, keep piercing their apparatus of protecting the terrorists on their soil.
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:18 pmWhat about more than a hundred thousand kashmiri youth killed and thousands injured and blinded by pallet guns? Are they not human? How long eye for an eye policy going to continue? If israel could not suppress Palestinians with vastly greater military power than indian army then how can kasmirmi freedom struggle be supressedReply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:18 pm56inch modi and ajit nobal have really made a mess out of kashmir. Soldiers and civilians, both are dying. These incompetent persons should apologize and resign.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 6:10 pmtour name is Tomar and you have a BRAIN TUMOR..GET IT RIGHT.............Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 5:17 pmOur Army lacs best and latest equipments of the world.NaMo is 3 years old. By now much should have been doneReply
