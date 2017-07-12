Two Army personnel killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara

Kupwara attack: Two Army personnel have been killed, according to ANI. Kupwara attack: Two Army personnel have been killed, according to ANI.

Two army personnel were killed in firing by terrorists in Kupwara’s Keran sector on Wednesday, ANI reported. According to Army, their patrol party was ambushed near Line of Control in Keran. Two jawans who were injured in the incident later succumbed to their injuries. The incident took place two days after seven pilgrims were killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack. A “highest alert” has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims by militants.

Proactive operations have been launched, mainly in south Kashmir, to nab Ismail as investigations including communication intercepts have pointed out to his involvement in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Union minister Jitendra Singh contended that the militancy in Kashmir was in its “final phase” with “decisive headway” being made in the last few weeks and months to combat it.

