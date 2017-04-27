Kupwara Army camp attack LIVE updates: Two terrorists killed, search operations underway

At least two terrorists have been killed when terrorists entered an Army camp in Pulwama and opened fire on the armed forces. The Kupwara army camp is located close to the Line of Control. With winters receding and summer setting in, the terrorists could well have infiltrated from across the border.

Kupwara Army camp attack LIVE updates

8.16 am: Five jawans injured at the army camp have been rushed to Srinagar where they are being provided medical assistance. Reports have said that the army has suffered significant casualties but a confirmation is awaited.

8.15 am: With the exchange of fire coming to an end at the army camp, security personnel are now conducting a search operation to determine how many terrorists were at the camp. Two have been killed.



8.10 am: The attack also signals the trouble that could well lie ahead given that it’s now summer in the Valley, that makes it easy for terrorists to cross over the LoC as the snow level is reduced compared to the winter season.

8.05 am: The camp that was attacked was an artillery base that was deployed close the LoC. According to Major Genera (Retired) Ashok Mehta, the security personnel deployed at the artillery base are not well trained to tackle terrorists as their primary focus is on maintaining the artillery at the base.

8.00 am: Details coming in from the attack say that firing took place for over an hour before the security personnel could neutralise the two terrorists.

7.55 am: Jammu and Kashmir police have confirmed the attack to news agency PTI. There could be casualties among the Indian Army personnel, the police fear.

7.50 am: The attack reportedly took place at a little after 4 am this morning. It was not immediately know which side the terrorists entered the army camp from.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 7:56 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd