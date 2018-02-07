Kunduli gangrape case: Naveen Patnaik announces fresh investigation

Kunduli gangrape: “…the State Government will take immediate steps for handing over of the investigation of the cases to a Special Investigation Team with a prayer to be monitored by Court,” Naveen Patnaik said. Kunduli gangrape: “…the State Government will take immediate steps for handing over of the investigation of the cases to a Special Investigation Team with a prayer to be monitored by Court,” Naveen Patnaik said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a fresh investigation into the Kunduli gangrape, alongside the ongoing probe by the state Crime Branch and an independent judicial enquiry.

The state government is now aiming for a High Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the circumstances leading to the rape and death of a 14-year-old girl.

“Because of the extraordinary circumstances of the case after the death of the victim girl, my strong faith and conviction in the principles of natural justice and commitment to safety and dignity of women, the State Government will take immediate steps for handing over of the investigation of the cases to a Special Investigation Team with a prayer to be monitored by Court,” Patnaik said.

“The CM is very good at announcing things, which yield nothing. The girl died because nothing happened, even after she went around the state telling her story and demanding justice,” Odisha BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said.

“A SIT investigation, which is both appointed and monitored by the (Odisha) High Court, is acceptable,” veteran Congress leader Narsingh Mishra told Indian Express.

“But a SIT team appointed by the state government is not acceptable.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd