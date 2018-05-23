Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE: JD(S) leader to take oath as Karnataka CM today, Congress gets Deputy CM, speaker posts

Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE: "The newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka will take office Wednesday and names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new Karnataka government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said.

By: Express Web Desk Curated by Shreyasi Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 10:25:32 am
JD(S) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister in presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday. Hammering out a final deal on the 34-member Cabinet, the JD(S) and the Congress decided it will comprise 12 JD(S) ministers and 22 from the Congress. The post-poll partners also agreed to Dalit leader and state Congress president G Parameshwara as Deputy CM and Congress leader K R Ramesh as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. “The newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition will take office Wednesday and names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

The initial disquiet over power-sharing got over after Kumaraswamy met alliance partners Sonia and Rahul on Monday evening, when both sides had agreed to “forget the past, look at the future and forge a long-term relationship”. The meeting was aimed at finalising the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the post-poll allies.

Also Read | Karnataka govt formation: HD Kumaraswamy to take oath at 4.30 pm — All you need to know

Live Blog

HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in: JD(S) leader to take oath as Karnataka CM today, Deputy CM and Speaker posts go to Congress. Follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    10:25 (IST) 23 May 2018
    'Committee to deal with Congress-JD(S) issues in two days'

    Venugopal said, "A coordination committee to deal with issues between the two coalition partners will also be constituted in two days."

    10:23 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress

    “We had a meeting today to decide the cabinet formation of the government lead by Kumaraswamyji. We have taken 2-3 decisions. Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress including deputy chief minister and 12 will go to JD(S. With the Chief Minister, one deputy CM will also be sworn in tomorrow. Congress state president Parameshwara is the nominee to that post. The rest of the ministers and portfolios will be decided after the floor test,” said Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal after the meeting.

    10:22 (IST) 23 May 2018
    'Rest of the ministers and portfolios will be decided after the floor test'

    After initial disquiet over power-sharing, the newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition will take office Wednesday and names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.

    10:21 (IST) 23 May 2018

    A day before JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, his party and the Congress hammered out a final deal on the 34-member Cabinet which will comprise 12 JD(S) ministers and 22 from the Congress. The JD(S) also agreed to Dalit leader and state Congress president G Parameshwara as Deputy CM and Congress leader K R Ramesh as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. Read more

    10:17 (IST) 23 May 2018
    It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me, says Parameshwara

    When asked that Roshan Baig and DK Shivakumar were also in the race for Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Deputy CM designate G Parameshwara said, "It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they are also eligible but they gave me this opportunity." (ANI)

    10:13 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Celebration outside Kumaraswamy's house ahead of his swearing-in

    Visuals of celebrations from outside HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)

    10:02 (IST) 23 May 2018
    BJP to observe 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe the swearing-in ceremony of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government as 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in the state on Wednesday, according to ANI. In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP termed the alliance between the Congress and the JD-S as an 'unholy' one, alleging that they "hijacked the people's mandate". BJP president for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa will lead the demonstrations in Bengaluru.

    09:59 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Kumaraswamy will take oath at 4:30 pm

    HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM at 4:30 pm on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

    09:57 (IST) 23 May 2018

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister in presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, today. Follow to get the latest updates.

    Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy swearing-in, Karnataka chief Minister, Karnataka government formation, Rahul gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda, Indian national congress, JD(S), Congress-JD(S) government, Karnataka government, karnataka news, Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE: JD(S) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy with BSP supremo Mayawati at her residence, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE: Denying reports of differences between the coalition partners on Congress MLAs like D K Shivakumar and M B Patil for ministerial posts, H D Devegowda on Tuesday said, “We are not interfering in any way with the Congress’s choices. It is left to the Congress to decide who it wants in the ministry.”

    Sonia and Rahul are scheduled to meet the 78 Congress MLAs at the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru -- where they are housed -- to congratulate them for sticking together through the exercise of government formation.Among the guests are former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, according to the JD(S) officials. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Devegowda and Kumaraswamy Tuesday and offered his wishes and expressed his inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

