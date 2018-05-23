Kumaraswamy swearing-in LIVE: JD(S) leader to take oath as Karnataka CM today, Congress gets Deputy CM, speaker posts

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister in presence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday. Hammering out a final deal on the 34-member Cabinet, the JD(S) and the Congress decided it will comprise 12 JD(S) ministers and 22 from the Congress. The post-poll partners also agreed to Dalit leader and state Congress president G Parameshwara as Deputy CM and Congress leader K R Ramesh as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. “The newly formed JD(S)-Congress coalition will take office Wednesday and names of the ministers in the Cabinet will be announced a day after the new government clears a trust vote on May 24, Kumaraswamy said Tuesday.
The initial disquiet over power-sharing got over after Kumaraswamy met alliance partners Sonia and Rahul on Monday evening, when both sides had agreed to “forget the past, look at the future and forge a long-term relationship”. The meeting was aimed at finalising the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the post-poll allies.
Venugopal said, "A coordination committee to deal with issues between the two coalition partners will also be constituted in two days."
“We had a meeting today to decide the cabinet formation of the government lead by Kumaraswamyji. We have taken 2-3 decisions. Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress including deputy chief minister and 12 will go to JD(S. With the Chief Minister, one deputy CM will also be sworn in tomorrow. Congress state president Parameshwara is the nominee to that post. The rest of the ministers and portfolios will be decided after the floor test,” said Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal after the meeting.
When asked that Roshan Baig and DK Shivakumar were also in the race for Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Deputy CM designate G Parameshwara said, "It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they are also eligible but they gave me this opportunity." (ANI)
Visuals of celebrations from outside HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe the swearing-in ceremony of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government as 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in the state on Wednesday, according to ANI. In a statement on Tuesday, the BJP termed the alliance between the Congress and the JD-S as an 'unholy' one, alleging that they "hijacked the people's mandate". BJP president for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa will lead the demonstrations in Bengaluru.
HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as Karnataka CM at 4:30 pm on Wednesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
