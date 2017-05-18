Kumaraswamy gets interim bail in illegal mining case

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Party’s Karnataka state president HD Kumaraswamy was granted interim anticipatory bail on Wednesday for seven days.

He had filed a petition for an anticipatory bail before a sessions court on Tuesday in connection with the illegal mining case related to Janthakal Enterprises, a day after top IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderia was arrested by the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team in the same case.

Y Vanamala Anandarao, presiding officer of the 53rd City Civil and Sessions Court, asked Kumaraswamy to cooperate with the investigation officer of the case and also directed him to not leave the country without prior permission from the court. It also directed him to submit Rs 5 lakh as bond and provide two sureties.

