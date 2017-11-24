Village panchayat orders dismantling of resort owned by Kerala NDA vice-chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala NDA vice-chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s resort encroached upon govt land, Village panchayat orders to demolish property. (File) Kerala NDA vice-chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s resort encroached upon govt land, Village panchayat orders to demolish property. (File)

By Jeevan

The revenue department has confirmed that a resort, owned by an investment firm of Kerala NDA vice-chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has been built encroaching upon government land in Kumarakom in Kottayam district of Kerala. Kumarakom village panchayat secretary E Vishnu Namboothiri has issued a notice asking for the resort buildings to be dismantled in the event of its owners violating rules of Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

The panchayat notice has ordered that the buildings and adjoining walls of the Niraamaya Retreats, Backwaters and Beyond, owned by Chandrasekhar’s firm Jupiter Capital must be dismantled within 15 days and any query in this regard must be made within the stipulated time. The owners have reportedly encroached upon seven and a half cents of wetland of the Vembanad Lake and an adjoining canal.

The notice comes a day after activists of the DYFI, a youth wing of the CPM, reportedly vandalised parts of the resort, smashing window panes and doors.Resort officials told IEMalayalam.com that reports of encroachment are baseless and that they would fight the case legally.

Read this story in Malayalam

Chandrasekhar meanwhile, in a series of tweets in the morning, targeted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the violence by DYFI workers.

“More #LeftViolence in #Kerala – stung by unrelenting media coverage n my #NGT petition on his complicity in #Munnar encroachmnt – @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi unleashes his goons on company linked to me !,” he said in one tweet.

More #LeftViolence in #Kerala – stung by unrelenting media coverage n my #NGT petition on his complicity in #Munnar encroachmnt – @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi unleashes his goons on company linked to me ! pic.twitter.com/CPMy9NKM93 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) November 24, 2017

Earlier this month, NCP minister Thomas Chandy had to resign from the cabinet after similar allegations of land encroachment against a resort owned by him in Alappuzha district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App