I accept my martyrdom: Kumar Vishwas after AAP’s Rajya Sabha snub 

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, whose name was missing from among Rajya Sabha nominees, attacked party convener Arvind Kejriwal with statements laced with sarcasm for ignoring him. “Maine jo jo sach bola aaj uska puruskar dand swaroop mujhe diya gaya. Arvind ne mujhe muskurate huye kaha tha ke ‘sir ji aapko marenge par shaheed nahi hone denge’ main unko badhai deta hu ke main apni shahadat sweekar karta hu,” Vishwas was quoted as saying by ANI. (I have been ‘rewarded’ today for speaking truth. Arvind once told me smilingly, ‘sir you will be killed but we won’t let you become a martyr’. I congratulate him and accept my martyrdom.)

Vishwas was talking to media soon after his party announced Rajya Sabha nominations. He said that he has been punished for his honest views on various issues like transparency in ticket distribution, insult of AAP members, Indian soldiers and JNU.

The national executive and key member of AAP, who was angling for an RS slot, did not attend the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) meeting. He is a member of the PAC.

The Hindi-language performance poet accused the AAP convener for dominating the party and ignoring its members.

“Main janta hu aapki (Kejriwal) icchha ke bina hamare dal mein kuch hota nahi, aapse asehmat reh ke wahan jeevit rehna mushkil hai. Main party, andolan ka hissa hu to ye anurodh karta hu ke shaheed to kardia par iss shav se chhed-chhaad na karen.” (I know that without your (Kejriwal’s) consent, nothing happens in our party and it is difficult to survive while disagreeing with you. I have been ‘martyred’, but I request you not to mutilate this martyr’s body now.)

Psephologist and Swaraj Abhiyan member Yogendra Yadav also reacted to this on Twitter.

पिछले तीन साल में मैंने ना जाने कितने लोगों को कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल में और जो भी दोष हों, कोई उसे ख़रीद नहीं सकता। इसीलिए कपिल मिश्रा के आरोप को मैंने ख़ारिज किया। आज समझ नहीं पा रहा हूँ कि क्या कहूँ? हैरान हूँ, स्तब्ध हूँ, शर्मसार भी। http://t.co/KIhc8P56Ka — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018

“I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb.”

