Kullu: Headmaster shifted, probe team visits Shimla

During his Pariksha par Charcha programme, PM Modi interacted with thousands of students from across the country and addressed their examination-related concerns. (Express photo) During his Pariksha par Charcha programme, PM Modi interacted with thousands of students from across the country and addressed their examination-related concerns. (Express photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government Monday shifted the headmaster of Kullu’s government High School, Chestha, to Shimla even as team set up by Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yunus spent the day at the school as part of inquiries into allegations of discrimination against Dalit students. Dalit students of the school, which falls in Kullu block, were reportedly asked to sit separately outside during the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Friday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who returned from Delhi Monday, said, “Once the government gets a report from the Kullu DC, action will be taken. This is a serious matter and instructions have been issued to take appropriate action.”

DC Yunus said, “The team, which included senior officials of the education department and Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate, reached Shimla Monday. We will be ready with the report Tuesday.”

Sources said that after media reports on the alleged ‘bias’, the HRD ministry had also asked the state government to conduct an inquiry and inform the Centre about follow-up action.Arun Sharma, secretary (education), said, “The government has already acted. The headmaster has been shifted to Shimla and attached to the Directorate of Education.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App