Kulgam: Villagers say they chased away braid chopper, police deny incident

A supposed braid chopper surfaced in a Kulgam village on Wednesday morning but police said there was no such incident and the villagers used the allegations to stone army personnel. The villagers said the “braid chopper was rescued by the army” when the villagers chased him.

“There was no such incident today. I had personally gone to the village,” Superintendent of Police Kulgam Shridhar Patil said. “The villagers use it as an excuse to pelt stones on the army.”

On Wednesday morning, residents of Chimmer, a far-off village of Damhal Hanjipora in Shopian, alleged that the alleged braid chopper surfaced in the village and when they tried to chase him away, army soldiers too surfaced and helped him escape. Patil said the army was in the village but there was no incident of braid chopping. “The army was in the village for their routine duty. They were three from 8 in the morning till 10 am,” he said. “After sometime, they returned to the village and the villagers threw stones at them.”

Though Patil denied any incident of braid chopping in Chimmer on Wednesday, he said several such incidents have taken place in the villages in the district in the past few days. “There have been some incidents (of braid chopping),” he said. “We have constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate it.”

On Tuesday, Kulgam town and the adjacent villages observed a shutdown and took to streets against braid chopping.

The villagers accused security agencies of being behind these incidents. They argued that there have been incidents where people have chased the braid choppers and were rescued by the army. When DC Kulgam, Talat Parvez visited Malwan village, where the people say they had chased braid choppers but stopped by the army, they showed two helmets to him saying this is a proof of army’s involvement.

