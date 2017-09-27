Kulgam villagers protest braid chopping incidents, blame security agencies for it

Villages in Kulgam protest attacks against women on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Villages in Kulgam protest attacks against women on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

In the villages of Kulgam, it is the return of ‘ghosts’ of 1990 – the mysterious figure that everyone talked about but nobody saw. Unlike the 90’s, when ‘ghosts’ barged into houses “to kill people”, today’s ‘ghosts’ enter to chop the braids of women. But like the 90’s, people believe that it is security agencies out to spread fear.

On Tuesday, Kulgam shut down to protest braid chopping incidents. Hundreds of men and women took to the streets in several villages of the district. While the district has reported over a dozen braid chopping incidents in the past two weeks, the flashpoint was Monday’s incident at Malwan village of the district. Villagers claim they chased and caught hold of two braid choppers, but the army suddenly arrived and helped them escape. They provided proof in the form of helmets, the “braid choppers left behind”.

“This is not for the first time that army came for their help,” said a villager of Malwan. “In last few days, wherever people tried to chase them (braid choppers), the army arrived. It can’t be a coincidence every time”.

The villagers of Malwan say that on Monday when they were chasing the braid choppers, the army stopped them, opened fire and helped them escape. Immediately after the incident, villagers took to the streets and were joined by people in Kulgam town.

The villagers showed the helmets to Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Talat Parvez when he visited the village of Tuesday morning. “In Malwan, the villagers were patrolling the area when they had suspicion over some people. They chased them and saw a (army) patrolling party. They confronted them. They thought the (security) agencies were behind this (braid chopping). This has created anger,” DC Parvez said. “When I visited the village in the morning, they showed me helmets which could have been of the (army) patrolling party. When I contacted the Commanding Officer, he told me that it was routine patrolling party and they are fully behind the district administration in this regard”.

DC Parvez said that the district has witnessed around 16 cases of braid chopping. “Initially, some cases were reported. We thought there are one or two cases,” he said. “But in last three four days, 15-16 cases have been reported. There are some women who have gone into depression after these attacks. In one case, a girl jumped from first floor when he saw somebody there. She has broken her knees”.

In a remote village of Kulgam, a group of women and children were basking outside a roadside house. In a flash, they all jumped inside the house when they saw a stranger, holding a camera, pass by. For next several minutes, they peeped through the window and finally came out again. “We thought braid choppers have come that is why we went inside,” said a woman.

